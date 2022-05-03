Doja Cat Rules Billboard Artist 100 Chart for First Time

Doja Cat at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Doja Cat rises to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated May 7) to become the top musical act in the U.S. for the first time, thanks to five charting singles on the latest Billboard Hot 100 and the continued success of her 2021 album Planet Her.

“Woman” ascends to a new No. 7 Hot 100 high, powered by 52.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 8 million U.S. streams and 1,200 downloads sold in the April 22-28 tracking week, according to Luminate.

Doja Cat also ranks on the chart with “Need to Know” (No. 19), “You Right,” with The Weeknd (No. 43); “Freaky Deaky,” with Tyga (No. 54); and “Get Into It (Yuh)” (No. 73). All except for “Freaky Deaky” are from her 2021 LP Planet Her, which places at Nos. 6 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 equivalent album units (up 2%). The set has ranked in the top 25 in each of its first 44 weeks on the chart, including three at its No. 2 peak from its start last July.

Elsewhere on the Artist 100, Pusha T re-enters at No. 9 as he scores his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as It’s Almost Dry launches with 55,000 units. The rapper reached No. 5 on the Artist 100 in June 2018, when his prior LP Daytona opened at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

Plus, late jazz pianist Bill Evans debuts at No. 86 on the Artist 100 powered by two releases: Inner Spirit: The 1979 Concert at the Teatro General San Martin, Buenos Aires and Morning Glory: The 1973 Concert at the Teatro Gran Rex, Buenos Aires. The sets arrived as Record Store Day exclusive releases and debut at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively, on Billboard‘s Jazz Albums chart.

The Artist 100 measures artist activity across key metrics of music consumption, blending album and track sales, radio airplay and streaming to provide a weekly multi-dimensional ranking of artist popularity.