Doja Cat Earns Historic Hat Trick on Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Doja Cat scores a historic hat track on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart (dated May 14) as the first woman with three simultaneous top 10s all in a lead role. The trio includes the new No. 1 on the list “Freaky Deaky,” her latest collaboration with Tyga.

“Freaky” crowns the list in its 10th week on the chart as it advances from No. 3. The single gained 16% in week-over-week plays to become the most-played song at U.S. monitored rhythmic radio stations in the week ending May 8, according to Luminate.

Notably, the “Freaky” ascent avenges Tyga and Doja Cat’s prior charted collaboration “Juicy,” which peaked at No. 2 on Rhythmic Airplay in January 2020.

The new champ is Tyga’s fourth No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay. It joins these former champs: a featured turn on Chris Brown’s “Loyal” (two weeks at No. 1 in 2014), “Taste,” featuring Offset (four weeks, 2015) and “Chosen,” with Blxst and featuring Ty Dolla $ign (three weeks, 2021).

For Doja Cat, “Freaky” marks her seventh Rhythmic Airplay leader. Here’s an updated look at her collection:

“Say So,” No. 1 for three weeks, beginning April 18, 2020

“Best Friend,” Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, one, April 10, 2021

“Kiss Me More,” featuring SZA, two, June 26, 2021

“You Right,” with The Weeknd, four, Aug. 28, 2021

“Need to Know,” five, Nov. 6, 2021

“Woman,” five, March 26, 2022

“Freaky Deaky,” with Tyga, one (to date), May 14, 2022

With seven No. 1s, Doja Cat ties Mariah Carey for fifth place among women for the most Rhythmic Airplay champs since the chart began in 1992. They trail Rihanna (17), Beyoncé (10), Cardi B and Nicki Minaj (8 each). Overall, Drake leads all artists with 33 No. 1s.

In addition to the new chart-topper, Doja Cat also ranks in the top 10 with two more songs. Former champ “Woman” retreats 4-6 after a 10% drop in weekly plays, while “Get Into It (Yuh)” ascends 13-9 following a 23% gain. Thanks to the trio, Doja Cat becomes the first woman with three simultaneous top 10 hits all in a lead or co-lead role in Rhythmic Airplay history. She is the fourth female act overall with a top 10 triple-play, following Ashanti, Rihanna and Cardi B, though all three predecessors had at least one featured appearance contributing to their achievement.

Three concurrent top 10s underscores Doja Cat’s dominance at the rhythmic format in the past year. “Get Into It” marks the fifth top 10 from the singer/rapper’s Planet Her album, which was released in June 2021. All four prior singles hit No. 1 on the radio ranking, making Doja Cat’s album just the fifth – and only set by a woman – to achieve the feat.