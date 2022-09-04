DJ Khaled Lands Fourth No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With ‘God Did’

DJ Khaled lands his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Sept. 10) as God Did debuts atop the list. The star-studded collection earned 107,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 1, according to Luminate. It’s Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting effort, as well.

Also in top 10 of the new Billboard 200, TWICE collects its third top 10 with the debut of Between 1&2 at No. 3 while Nicki Minaj scores her sixth total and consecutive top 10 with the bow of her greatest hits set, Queen Radio: Volume 1. In addition, Silk Sonic’s An Evening With Silk Sonic and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers both return to the region after their vinyl releases.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Sept. 10, 2022-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Wednesday, Sept. 7 (one day later than usual, owed to the Labor Day holiday in the U.S. on Sept. 5). For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Of God Did’s 107,500 equivalent album units earned, SEA units comprise 96,000 (equaling 129.82 million on-demand official streams of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 9,500 and TEA units comprise 2,000.

God Did boasts 31 guest artists, including 16 acts that have previously topped the Billboard 200. Among them: Drake, Eminem, Future, Jay-Z, Jadakiss, Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

In total, God Did is Khaled’s 10th top 10-charting album and fourth to hit No. 1. He previously led the list with Khaled Khaled (2021), Grateful (2017) and Major Key (2016).

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti falls to No. 2 following nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 with 106,000 equivalent album units (up 1%). The set has yet to depart the top two rungs of the chart for its entire 17-week run on the list thus far. The last album to start off as strong was Drake’s Views, which also spent its first 17 weeks in the top two (May 21-Sept. 10, 2016-dated charts).

TWICE collects its third top 10 on the Billboard 200 as Between 1&2 bows at No. 3 with a career-high 100,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, album sales comprise 94,000 (another career-best week); SEA units comprise 6,000 (equaling 9.18 million on-demand official streams of the set’s seven tracks); and TEA units comprise a negligible sum.

Like many K-pop releases, the CD configuration of Between 1&2 was issued in collectible deluxe packages (17 total, including versions exclusively sold through Target, Barnes & Noble and the group’s official webstore), each with a standard set of items and randomized elements (such as photocards, posters and stickers); 96.5% of the album’s first-week sales were on CD. The other 3.5% were digital album sales (a little over 3,000). The set was not released in any other format, such as vinyl or cassette.

Lamar’s former No. 1 Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers returns to the top 10, bounding 24-4, following its vinyl release on Aug. 26. In the week ending Sept. 1, the set earned 55,000 equivalent album units (up 188%), with 38,000 of that sum in album sales (up 2,408%). Vinyl sales comprise nearly 36,000 of that 38,000 figure.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers debuted at No. 1 on the May 28-dated chart and spent its first six weeks in the top 10.

Morgan Wallen’s former leader Dangerous: The Double Album falls 4-5 with 50,000 equivalent album units earned (up 3%). Dangerous: The Double Album has now accumulated 85 nonconsecutive weeks in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Since the chart began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in 1956, Dangerous ties Peter, Paul and Mary’s self-titled album for the most weeks in the top 10 among singular acts, with 85 nonconsecutive weeks in 1962-64. However, there are seven albums that have more weeks in the top 10 than Dangerous and Peter, Paul and Mary — and all are multi-artist soundtracks and cast recordings, led by the all-time top 10 record holder, the original cast recording of My Fair Lady, with 173 weeks in the top 10 between 1956-60. See list, below.

Albums With Most Weeks in Top 10 on Billboard 200 Chart (March 24, 1956-onwards)

Weeks in Top 10, Artist, Title, Year First Reached Top 10

173, Original Cast, My Fair Lady, 1956

109, Soundtrack, The Sound of Music, 1965

106, Soundtrack, West Side Story, 1962

105, Original Cast, The Sound of Music, 1960

90, Soundtrack, South Pacific, 1958

87, Original Cast, Camelot, 1961

87, Soundtrack, Oklahoma!, 1956

85, Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album, 2021

85, Peter, Paul and Mary, Peter Paul and Mary, 1962

84, Adele, 21, 2011

84, Bruce Springsteen, Born in the U.S.A., 1984

(through the Sept. 10, 2022-dated chart.)

Beyoncé’s chart-topping Renaissance falls 3-6 on the new Billboard 200 with 46,000 equivalent album units (down 12%).

Silk Sonic — the duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — jumps back into the top 10 with An Evening With Silk Sonic, vaulting 200-7, after the set’s vinyl release on Aug. 26. In the week ending Sept. 1, the album earned 44,000 equivalent album units (up 509%), with 38,000 of that sum in album sales (up 4,595%). Vinyl sales comprise nearly 37,000 of the album’s sales for the week.

An Evening With Silk Sonic debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Nov. 27, 2021-dated chart. It spent its first three weeks in the top 10.

A pair of former No. 1s is up next on the new Billboard 200, as Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind falls 2-8 with 43,000 equivalent album units earned (down 24%) and Harry Styles’ Harry’s House dips 5-9 with just under 43,000 units (down 5%).

Minaj’s greatest hits compilation Queen Radio: Volume 1 bows at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 with 32,000 equivalent album units earned. Of that sum, SEA units comprise 27,500 (equaling 38.43 million of the set’s tracks), album sales comprise 3,000 and TEA units comprise 1,500. It’s the sixth consecutive top 10 album for Minaj — the entirety of her charting efforts.

Queen Radio: Volume 1 was initially available as a 27-track standard set, and was reissued during its debut week with an additional bonus track, a remix of “Likkle Miss,” credited to Minaj and Skeng.

Queen Radio: Volume 1 includes 15 top 40-charting hits for Minaj on the Billboard Hot 100, including her recent No. 1, “Super Freaky Girl.”

Luminate, the independent data provider to the Billboard charts, completes an exhaustive and thorough review of all data submissions used in compiling the weekly chart rankings. Luminate reviews and authenticates data, removing any suspicious or unverifiable activity using established criteria before final chart calculations are made and published. In partnership with Billboard, data deemed suspicious and unverifiable is disqualified prior to the final calculation.