Disturbed Scores 12th Mainstream Rock Airplay No. 1 With ‘Unstoppable’

Disturbed notches its 12th ruler on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as “Unstoppable” rises to No. 1 on the Aug. 19-dated tally.

It’s the David Draiman-fronted quartet’s first leader on the list since “Hey You,” which reigned for three weeks in September 2022.

In between “Hey You” and “Unstoppable,” the band reached No. 2 with “Bad Man” this March.

Disturbed first led Mainstream Rock Airplay in November 2006 with its cover of Genesis‘ 1980s classic “Land of Confusion.”

With 12 No. 1s, Disturbed moves into a four-way tie for the fifth-most toppers in the chart’s 42-year history, alongside Foo Fighters, Godsmack and Metallica. Shinedown leads all acts with 18 No. 1s.

Most No. 1s, Mainstream Rock Airplay

18, Shinedown

17, Three Days Grace

14, Five Finger Death Punch

13, Van Halen

12, Disturbed

12, Foo Fighters

12, Godsmack

12, Metallica

10, Tom Petty (solo and with the Heartbreakers)

10, Volbeat

Concurrently, “Unstoppable” bullets at its No. 9 best on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 2.9 million audience impressions, up 7%, Aug. 4-10, according to Luminate.

On the most recently published, multi-metric Hot Hard Rock Songs tally (dated Aug. 12), “Unstoppable” re-entered at No. 23. In addition to its radio airplay, the song earned 230,000 official U.S. streams in the July 28-Aug. 3 tracking week.

“Unstoppable” is the third single from Divisive, Disturbed’s eighth studio album. The LP debuted at No. 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums list last December and has earned 115,000 equivalent album units to date.