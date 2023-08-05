Dirty Heads Back Atop Alternative Airplay Chart With ‘Rescue Me’

Dirty Heads return to No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart for the first time since 2010, as “Rescue Me” jumps from No. 4 to the top of the tally dated Aug. 12.

Explore Explore Dirty Heads See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

It’s the California band’s first ruler since “Lay Me Down,” featuring Rome, crowned the survey for 10 weeks in 2010. “Lay Me Down” also marked the six-piece’s first charted title.

In between “Lay Me Down” and “Rescue Me,” Dirty Heads appeared on Alternative Airplay with 13 entries, paced by a pair of No. 3 peaks via “My Sweet Summer” (2014) and “Life’s Been Good” (2022).

The band went 13 years and two weeks between No. 1s, the second-longest break in the Alternative Airplay chart’s 35-year history. The lengthiest was achieved by The Killers, who went just a bit longer: 13 years and six months between the commands of “When You Were Young” in October 2006 and “Caution” in April 2020.

Concurrently, “Rescue Me” ranks at No. 7 on the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart with 3.1 million audience impressions, up 9%, July 28-Aug. 3, according to Luminate. It reached No. 6 on the Aug. 5 list.

“Rescue Me” is on the deluxe edition, released July 14, of Midnight Control, Dirty Heads’ eighth studio album. Released in August 2022, the LP has earned 57,000 equivalent album units to date.