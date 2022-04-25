Digga D Blasts to U.K. No. 1 With ‘Noughty By Nature’

Digga D performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Digga D bags his first chart leader as Noughty By Nature (via CGM/EGA) blasts to No. 1.

The British drill exponent (real name Rhys Angelo Emile Herbert) debuts at the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart with Noughty, this third mixtape.

Prior to Noughty, the rapper’s peak chart position was No. 3, for his 2021 sophomore collection Made in the Pyrex.

Digga D’s feat continues the strong showing for drill on the charts, after “Body” by Tion Wayne and Russ Millions powered to No. 1 on the U.K. and Australian singles surveys last year.

Also, the OCC reports, Noughty is the fifth independent No. 1 album in 2022.

A string of career retrospectives climb the albums chart, including Little Mix’s Between Us (RCA), which lifts 7-5 following the announcement of the girl group’s Confetti Tour, their so-called “final” dates after which the members will take a break to pursue solo careers.

As she tours her homeland, Dua Lipa’s former leader Future Nostalgia (Warner Records) improves 28-16, and her self-titled debut leaps 41-29.

Legendary British alternative rock trio the Police return to the Top 40 with their 1992 release Greatest Hits (Polydor/UMC), thanks to the release of a 30th anniversary vinyl release. The compilation reenters at No. 32.

Slacker rock hero Kurt Vile makes a Top 40 appearance with watch my moves (Fiction), his ninth studio album and first major label release. It’s new at No. 33.

Finally, the reunited EDM giants Swedish House Mafia appear well-down the chart with their debut full-length LP, Paradise Again (Republic Records). It’s new at No. 70.