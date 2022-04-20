×
Digga D Heading For U.K. Chart Title

The 21-year-old drill artist is new at No. 1 on the midweek chart with "Noughty By Nature," his third mixtape.

Digga D performs at O2 Forum
Digga D performs at O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 21, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage) Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Digga D is on track for his first U.K. leader with Noughty By Nature (via CGM/EGA).

The 21-year-old drill artist is new at No. 1 on the midweek chart with Noughty, his third mixtape. If it holds its position, Noughty will be the London rapper’s first chart topper and second Top 10 appearance after 2021’s Made in the Pyrex, which hit No. 3.

Based on the chart blast, a string of hits collections should impact the top tier, including Fleetwood Mac’s 50 Years – Don’t Stop (up 11-4 via Rhino), Little Mix’s Between Us (up 12-6 via RCA) and The Police’s Greatest Hits (No. 9 via A&M), which enjoys a sales lift thanks to a vinyl reissue. 

Further down the list, U.S. slacker-rock master Kurt Vile is eying a Top 20 berth with Watch My Moves, his ninth studio record and first through Fiction. Watch My Moves is poised to debut at No. 13 for the singer and guitarist’s highest-charting solo record to date, eclipsing the No. 24 best for his 2018 record Bottle It In (via Matador). Vile just missed out on the Top 10 with Lotta Sea Lice, his 2017 collaborative album with Courtney Barnett, which peaked at No. 11.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday.

