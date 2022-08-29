Demi Lovato & Five Finger Death Punch Crown Billboard’s Rock Album Charts

Demi Lovato‘s Holy Fvck roars in at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums charts, while Five Finger Death Punch‘s AfterLife starts atop the Top Hard Rock Albums list, all dated Sept. 3.

In the Aug. 19-25 tracking week, Holy Fvck, Lovato’s first rock-focused full-length, earned 33,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. Of that sum, 20,000 units are via album sales.

AfterLife tallied 29,000 units, with 22,000 from album sales in the same period.

Holy Fvck is Lovato’s first ruler on all three lists. Five Finger Death Punch snags its seventh Top Hard Rock Albums No. 1, tying the Ivan Moody-led band with Pearl Jam for the most No. 1s in the history of the chart, which began in 2007. The group first led Top Hard Rock Albums with The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell: Volume 1 in 2013. Each of its proper LPs since has reached No. 1, along with its 2017 retrospective A Decade of Destruction.

On the all-genre Billboard 200, Holy Fvck arrives at No. 7, while AfterLife starts at No. 10. Lovato logs her seventh top 10 (comprising each of her album releases) and Five Finger Death Punch adds its eighth, dating to 2009’s War Is the Answer.

One track from Holy Fvck hits the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart: “29,” which swoops in at No. 10 with 4.8 official U.S. streams and 1,500 downloads sold, marking Lovato’s first top 10, exceeding the No. 13 debut and peak of “Skin of My Teeth” (also on the new set) in June. “29” also places at Nos. 7 and 8 on Hot Alternative Songs and Hot Rock Songs, respectively, and starts at No. 96 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, where it’s Lovato’s 36th career charted title.

AfterLife boasts two Hot Rock & Alternative Songs debuts on the latest list: current radio single “Times Like These” at No. 46 (1.4 million radio audience impressions, 1.1 million streams) and “The End” at No. 50 (1.5 million streams). They supplement previous appearances for the album’s title track (No. 28 peak, April), “IOU” (No. 37, May) and “Welcome to the Circus” (No. 35, June).

Five of those tracks also dot the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. “Times” leads at No. 7, followed by “End” (No. 9), “Circus” (No. 12; 1.1 million streams), “Afterlife” (No. 14; 934,000 streams) and “Judgment Day” (No. 19; 797,000 streams).

“Afterlife” ruled the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for four weeks beginning in June. Follow-up “Times” lifts 9-8 on the Sept. 3 ranking.