Death Cab for Cutie Earns Eighth Adult Alternative Airplay No. 1

"Pepper" follows "Here to Forever" as the band's second ruler in a row.

Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab for Cutie Jimmy Fontaine

Death Cab for Cutie collects its eighth No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Alternative Airplay chart, as “Pepper” jumps to the top of the ranking dated March 11.

It’s the Ben Gibbard-fronted band’s second No. 1 in a row, following the eight-week ruler “Here to Forever,” which led in August-October 2022. The act previously linked leaders in back-to-back visits with “Gold Rush” (eight weeks at No. 1, 2018) and “Northern Lights” (three, 2019).

The group first led Adult Alternative Airplay in 2005, when “Soul Meets Body” claimed the top spot for 10 frames. It reigned again with “I Will Possess Your Heart (five weeks, 2008), “You Are a Tourist” (eight, 2011) and “Black Sun” (two, 2015).

With eight leaders, Death Cab for Cutie slots into a tie for the fifth-most in the Adult Alternative Airplay chart’s 27-year history, alongside John Mayer. Coldplay and U2 lead all acts with 13 No. 1s apiece.

Most No. 1s, Adult Alternative Airplay:
13, Coldplay
13, U2
11, Dave Matthews (solo and with Dave Matthews Band)
11, Jack Johnson
8, Death Cab for Cutie
8, John Mayer
7, Counting Crows
7, R.E.M.
7, Sheryl Crow
7, The Black Keys

Concurrently, “Pepper” pushes 13-12 on Alternative Airplay. On the all-rock-format, audience-based Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, the song lifts 20-19 with 1.8 million audience impressions (Feb. 24-March 2), up 3%, according to Luminate.

“Pepper” is the second single from Asphalt Meadows, Death Cab for Cutie’s 10th studio album. The set debuted at No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Alternative Albums chart dated Oct. 1, 2022, and has earned 46,000 equivalent album units to date.

All charts dated March 11 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, March 7.

