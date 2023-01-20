David Guetta & Bebe Rexha’s ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ Hits No. 1 on Pop Airplay Chart

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s viral collab-turned-smash “I’m Good (Blue)” ascends to No. 1 on Billboard’s mainstream top 40-based Pop Airplay chart (dated Jan. 28).

The song, on What a DJ/Warner Records, gained by 2% to 15,551 plays on 153 reporting stations, or, an average of 102 plays per panelist, Jan. 13-19, according to Luminate.

All charts dated Jan. 28 will update on Billboard.com Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Guetta claims his second Pop Airplay No. 1, after “Without You,” featuring Usher. As the song topped the tally dated Dec. 3, 2011, Guetta ends the longest break between leaders since the chart began in 1992: 11 years, one month and three weeks. He surpasses Sean Paul’s 10-year, three-month and one-week gap in 2006-16.

Rexha also achieves her second Pop Airplay No. 1, after “Me, Myself & I,” with G-Eazy, reigned for two weeks in April 2016.

Meanwhile, as “Good” climbs from No. 3 to the Pop Airplay summit, it bests the peak of the song that it prominently interpolates: Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” which reached No. 2 on the list in January 2000.

Guetta and Rexha’s single holds at its No. 4 high on the most recently published all-genre, multi-metric Billboard Hot 100 (dated Jan. 21), likewise having topped the No. 6 peak of Eiffel 65’s hit.

“[David] had played [‘I’m Good’] at a festival after we had cut it, and somebody took a YouTube video of it and posted it,” Rexha recently told Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast. “Then somebody found that and made a remix and posted it to TikTok. Then this big gamer posted it from TikTok, and then it blew up from her page.

“It’s crazy, because you just never know what people want,” Rexha added. “Everybody was going crazy and being like, ‘We want this song! Why can’t we find it?’ And I was hitting up David [saying], ‘David, people really want this record! We should just put it out!’ At this point, it’s viral on TikTok, and people are asking for it. Let’s just give the people what they want. It’s just a great, fun record.”