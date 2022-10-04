David Guetta and Bebe Rexha are ‘Good’ For a Return to U.K. Chart Summit

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha want their U.K. chart crown returned, with haste.

Guetta & Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” (via Parlophone) had its chances for a second stint at No. 1 dashed last week when another collaboration, Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” (EMI), completed a late sprint to the finish line.

“I’m Good (Blue),” which interpolates Eiffel 65’s “I’m Blue,” returns to pole position on the latest Official Chart Update, published Oct. 3, with “Unholy” slotting back to No. 2.

Further down the chart blast, Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” (Columbia/Parkwood Ent) is surging due to a new viral trend, the Official Charts Company notes, and is on track for its first top 10 appearance. The Renaissance tune lifts 16-9 on the midweek chart.

The highest new entry on the midweek survey belongs to Ed Sheeran, witch “Celestial” (Asylum), the theme song for the upcoming new Pokémon games Scarlet and Violet. The track is set for a No. 17 start, and should give Sheeran his 57th U.K. top 40 hit.

Another Brit Award-winning homegrown favorite is set for a chart return — the Arctic Monkeys. Alex Turner and Co. drive to No. 21 on debut with “Body Paint” (Domino Recordings), lifted from their forthcoming seventh studio album, The Car, due out Oct. 21. “Body Paint,” the followup to “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball,” should become the indie rockers’ 17th U.K. top 40 hit.

And finally, KSI’s surprise new release “Summer Is Over” (Atlantic) is hovering just outside the top 20, set for a No. 22 start. The London-raised YouTuber and artist (real name Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji) already has 16 top 40 singles to his name, including eight top 10s.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published late Friday, local time.