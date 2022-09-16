David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Are ‘Good’ at No. 1 In Australia

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha are on top in the land Down Under, as “I’m Good (Blue)” (Warner) lifts 3-1 on the ARIA Chart.

“I’m Good (Blue)” climbs to the summit in its third week, giving Rexha a first leader in Australia, eclipsing the No. 2 peak for 2017’s “Meant to Be,” a collaboration with U.S. country act Florida Georgia Line; and earns Guetta his first since 2010’s “Sweat” with Snoop Dogg.

It’s the completion of an improbable journey for the track, which interpolates Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” a No. 6 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000.

Guetta and Rexha worked on “I’m Good (Blue)” five years ago, and the French DJ first played a cut of the track to audiences in 2017.

Then, after catching fire on TikTok, where the snippet had amassed 130,000 total creations and over 500 million views, the single got its official release on Aug. 26.

“I’m Good (Blue)” leads a static top ten, in which Nos. 2-8 are unmoved from last week.

The highest debut on the ARIA Singles Chart this week belongs to Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi , whose comeback track “Forget Me” (Capitol/Universal) starts at No. 24. It’s Capaldi’s first release in three years.

Australian audiences love his work. His breakthrough hit from 2018, “Someone You Loved,” peaked at No. 4 and logged more than two years on the survey.

Also new to the ARIA Top 50 are a pair of tracks from This One’s for You, Luke Combs’ debut 2017 album.

The country star appears at No. 36 with “When It Rains It Pours” (Sony), and at No. 49 with “Beautiful Crazy” (Columbia/Sony), both enjoying a lift from the announcement of the CMA Entertainer of the Year’s August 2023 arena tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Combs will play nine arena shows in these parts, with Cody Johnson and Australian singer-songwriter Lane Pittman supporting on all dates, presented by Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring.

Over on the ARIA Albums Chart, heavy metal floats to the top as Parkway Drive bows at No. 1 with Darker Still (Parkway Records/Orchard), the Aussie hardcore act’s seventh studio album, and third consecutive leader.

“Parkway Drive have an absolutely incredible track record of success in Australia and abroad, representing our country at the forefront of the global metal scene for nearly two decades now,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “Congratulations on behalf of all of ARIA for yet another No. 1.”

British metal legend Ozzy Osbourne is close behind with Patient Number 9 (Epic/Sony), new at No. 2. It’s the followup to 2020’s Ordinary Man, which peaked at No. 4 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

It’s rare air for Ozzy, who has never led the Australian albums chart as a solo artist, and managed it just once as frontman with Black Sabbath, with Vol. 4 back in 1972.

