Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Glitters Atop U.K. Chart

Encanto’s magical reign atop the U.K. singles chart comes to an abrupt end as Dave’s “Starlight” (via Neighbourhood Recordings) debuts at No. 1 with the year’s fastest sales.

“Starlight,” a surprise release, caught Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” off-guard as it fires to the top with 63,000 combined chart sales, the OCC reports. That first-week sum includes 7.7 million streams, the biggest opening week for any track in 2022, according to the charts compiler.

Dave, winner of best hip hop/grime/rap act at the 2022 Brit Awards, now has 11 Top 10 singles, and a second career No. 1 following 2018’s “Funky Friday” featuring Fredo.

The seven-week streak of “Bruno” comes to a crashing halt, as the Disney release tumbles to 1-9.

Meanwhile, Australian DJ and producer Luude enjoys his first taste of the high life as his Drum ‘n’ Bass cover of “Down Under” (Sweat It Out), featuring Men at Work’s Colin Hay, lifts 6-5 for a new peak.

“Down Under” is one of several singles on the rise inside the Top 10. Brit Award winner Sam Fender’s “Seventeen Going Under” (Polydor) is up 7-6; Mimi Webb’s “House on Fire” (Epic) lifts 8-7; and D-Block Europe’s “Overseas” (Block Europe) featuring Central Cee improves 9-8.

A1 x J1 and Tion Wayne just miss out on a Top 10 debut with “Night Away (Dance)” (EMI), new at No. 11; while ArrDee snags his 5th Top 20 appearance in less than a year, as “Come & Go” (Island) arrives at No. 16.

Finally, Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s pop team-up “Bam Bam” (Asylum/Columbia) cracks the Top 40 at the first attempt. The single arrives at No. 22, for Cabello’s 15th U.K. Top 40 appearance and Sheeran’s 53rd.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is revealed late Friday, local time.