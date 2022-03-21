Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Shines Atop U.K. Chart For Second Week

Dave’s “Starlight” (Neighbourhood Recordings) doesn’t lose any luster on the U.K. chart, as the surprise release enters a second week at No. 1 ahead of Aitch’s fast-starting “Baby.”

“Starlight” accumulates a market-leading 6.5 million streams to extend its stay atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart, the OCC reports, for the Brit Award winner’s longest streak at the summit (his “Freaky Friday” collaboration with Fredo logged a single week at No. 1 in 2018).

The highest new entry on the new frame belong to Aitch’s “Baby” (Capitol), which starts at No. 2 for the British rapper and songwriter’s seventh Top 10 appearance.

The single, credited to Aitch and Ashanti, samples “Rock Wit U (Aww Baby),” the U.S. R&B artist’s Top 10 hit from 2003, and becomes Ashanti’s first top-flight appearance since 2005.

Meanwhile, American singer and actress Dove Cameron can now boast a U.K. Top 10 single, as “Boyfriend” (Disruptor) lifts 14-9. That’s thanks to the U.K.’s biggest volume of CD sales over the past week, powered by a limited-edition signed disc.

TikTok sensation Cat Burns also snags a Top 10 spot as “Go” (RCA/Since 93) keeps going, blasting 19-10.

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa crack the Top 40 on debut with their own collaboration “Sweetest Pie” (300 Entertainment), new at No. 31. It’s Megan’s fourth U.K. Top 40 hit and Dua’s 21st.

Finally, producer Liilz earns a first stint in the Top 40 with the viral number “Glad U Came” (Robots & Humans) featuring ZieZie, up 65-35. The track carries a sample from The Wanted’s 2011 chart leader “Glad You Came.”