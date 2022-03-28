Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Enters Week Three Atop U.K. Singles Chart

Dave’s “Starlight” (Neighbourhood Recordings) continues to glow bright in the U.K., where its snags a third consecutive week at No. 1.

“Starlight,” which debuted atop the Official U.K. Singles Chart after its surprise release, is the most-streamed song of the week in this territory, racking up 7.3 million plays over the past cycle, the OCC reports.

“Starlight” leads an unchanged Top 7 this week. Though the gap between Dave’s longest-running No. 1 hit and the current No. 2-ranked U.K. single, Aitch and Ashanti’s “Baby” (Capitol), begins to close, the charts company reports.

Further down the list, there are new peak positions for tracks by Cat Burns (“Go” up 10-8 via RCA/Since 93), Bad Boy Chiller Crew (“BMW” up 21-9 via Relentless), George Ezra (“Anyone for You” 14-12 via Columbia), Tiesto and Ava Max (“The Motto” up 15-13 via Atlantic), Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran (“Bam Bam” up 18-16 via Asylum/Columbia), Liilz and ZieZie (“Glad U Came” up 35-17 via Robots & Humans), and Tate McRae (“She’s All I Wanna Be” up 27 – 21 via Ministry of Sound).

Two new songs enter the Top 40 on the current frame, the highest of which is “What Would You Do” (Atlantic), a collaboration from Joel Corry, David Guetta and Bryson Tiller. It’s new at No. 31. Finally, Machine Gun Kelly scores his fourth Top 40 entry with “Maybe” (Bad Boy/Interscope), the U.S. pop-punk artist’s collab with Bring Me The Horizon. “Maybe” is lifted from MGK’s new album Mainstream Sellout, and it’s new at No. 39.