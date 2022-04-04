Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Is Now a U.K. Record Setter

As it completes a full month at No. 1 in the U.K., Dave’s “Starlight” goes where no other rap song has gone before.

The surprise release notches 6.8 million streams during the latest cycle, for its fourth week at the summit — a record for a U.K. rap song, the OCC reports.

“Starlight” (via Neighbourhood Recordings) overcame a fast start from fellow British rapper Aitch, whose “Baby” (Capitol) featuring Ashanti led in the early stages of the chart week.

In the end, “Starlight” leads an unchanged Top 5 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, with “Baby” coming in at No. 2.

Meanwhile, Cat Burns claws a new high with her viral number “Go” (RCA/Since 93) lifting 8-6, a new peak in its 11th week on the survey.

There’s also a new high for Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s “Bam Bam” (Asylum/Columbia), which lifts 16-10 following a performance at last week’s Concert For Ukraine. It’s Cabello’s fifth Top 10 appearance on the U.K. chart and Sheeran’s 37th.

The highest debut on the current chart belongs to Tate McRae, whose “Chaotic” (Ministry of Sound) bows at No. 36 for the Canadian singer and songwriter’s third U.K. Top 40 appearance, while electronic producer Vibe Chemistry cracks the Top 40 for the first time with “Balling” (DNB Allstars), new at No. 37.