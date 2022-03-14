Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Leads Race For U.K. Chart Crown

Dave’s “Starlight” should shine bright over the U.K. singles chart for another week.

After notching the biggest opening week for 2022, “Starlight” is on course to retain top spot for a second week.

“Starlight” leads the First Look chart, which ranks singles based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart week.

The highest new entry at this early stage belong sto Manchester rapper Aitch with “Baby,” which starts at No. 2 on the chart blast. If it continues to perform in the days ahead, it’ll give Aitch his sixth Top 10, and for Ashanti, who is credited on the track, her first since 2005.

Meanwhile, A1 x J1 are heading for a third U.K. Top 10 appearance, as “Night Away (Dance)” lifts 11-10 on the chart update, while TikTok star Cat Burns is hovering just outside the top tier with her breakthrough number, “Go,” up 19-11.

Also on the climb is Camila Cabello’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.” It’s on track to crack the Top 20 in its second week, lifting 22- 19.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.