×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Leads Race For U.K. Chart Crown

After notching the biggest opening week for 2022, "Starlight" is on course to retain top spot for a second week.

Dave
Dave

Dave’s “Starlight” should shine bright over the U.K. singles chart for another week.

After notching the biggest opening week for 2022, “Starlight” is on course to retain top spot for a second week.

“Starlight” leads the First Look chart, which ranks singles based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the chart week.

The highest new entry at this early stage belong sto Manchester rapper Aitch with “Baby,” which starts at No. 2 on the chart blast. If it continues to perform in the days ahead, it’ll give Aitch his sixth Top 10, and for Ashanti, who is credited on the track, her first since 2005.

Meanwhile, A1 x J1 are heading for a third U.K. Top 10 appearance, as “Night Away (Dance)” lifts 11-10 on the chart update, while TikTok star Cat Burns is hovering just outside the top tier with her breakthrough number, “Go,” up 19-11.

Also on the climb is Camila Cabello’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.” It’s on track to crack the Top 20 in its second week, lifting 22- 19.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

A1 x J1

Aitch

Ashanti

See latest videos, charts and news

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is presented late Friday, local time.

Related

Stereophonics

Stereophonics Snag Eighth U.K. No. 1 Album With 'Oochya!'

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad