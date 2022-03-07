Dave’s ‘Starlight’ Set to Dethrone ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ In U.K.

Can Dave break the Encanto spell?

The “Funky Friday” rapper cruises to the lead in the U.K. singles chart race with “Starlight,” a surprise release to celebrate the start of his U.K. tour.

“Starlight” is burning bright on the First Look chart, which ranks songs based on sales and streams consumed in the first 48 hours of the chart cycle. If it keeps its spot, “Starlight” will give the Brit Award and Mercury Prize winner his second No. 1, and de-throne Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” after a seven-week unbroken run at the top.

Whatever happens when the chart proper is published later this week, expect to see a new leader. “Bruno” tumbles 1-9 on the chart blast.

With “Starlight” set to debut at No. 1, the man from Down Under, Luude, prepares to crash the U.K. Top 5 for the first time. The Australian DJ and producer’s reimagined version of “Down Under,” featuring Men at Work’s Colin Hay, lifts 6-5 o the First Look chart.

Brighton, England rapper ArrDee is set for his 5th Top 40 record in less than a year, as “Come & Go” fires into the chart blast at No. 14.

Close behind is Camila Cabello’s blockbuster pop collaboration with Ed Sheeran, “Bam Bam.” It debuts at No. 16 on the chart blast, and is set to become the “Havana” singer’s 15th Top 40 single, and Sheeran’s 53rd.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday, local time.