Hot 100 First-Timers: Dave Chappelle Charts Thanks to Travis Scott Feature on ‘Parasail’

Dave Chappelle is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as his featured credit on Travis Scott’s “Parasail” — also featuring Yung Lean — debuts on the ranking (dated Aug. 12) at No. 53.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Dave Chappelle Travis Scott See latest videos, charts and news

“Parasail,” released July 28 via Cactus Jack/Epic Records on Scott’s new studio album Utopia, opens with 10.5 million U.S. streams earned in its first week of release (July 28-Aug. 3), according to Luminate. Chappelle provides a spoken word intro and closing bridge on the track.

Chappelle has appeared on Billboard’s charts twice before. His Sticks & Stones comedy LP reached No. 4 on the Comedy Albums chart in 2019, and his performance 8:46 reached No. 6 on Comedy Albums and No. 87 on Top Current Album Sales in 2021.

Chappelle has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, four Grammy Awards and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. All four of his Grammys were for best comedy album – in 2018 (Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin), 2019 (Dave Chappelle: Equanimity & The Bird Revelation), 2020 (Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones) and this year (Dave Chappelle: The Closer).

Scott’s Utopia debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 496,000 equivalent album units earned – the largest week for any R&B/hip-hop or rap release this year. Scott scores his third leader, after 2016’s Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight and 2018’s ASTROWORLD. It’s also just the second rap album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2023, after Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape last month. Pink Tape ended a rare seven-month drought for the genre.