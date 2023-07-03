Dave and Central Cee Win Another U.K. Chart Race With ‘Sprinter’

Dave and Central Cee complete a full month at No. 1 in the U.K. with “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood), as the hip-hop hit retains its chart crown.

The leader at the halfway stage, “Sprinter” soaks up 8.6 million streams during the latest cycle, the Official Charts Company reports, for its fourth consecutive week at the summit.

The rap track outruns J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (holding at No. 2 via Black Butter/OVO/Republic) and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (unmoved at No. 3 via Columbia), respectively.

Also making moves inside the top 10, published June 30, are Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry’s “Dancing Is Healing” (Room Two) up 6-5; while Hannah Laing and RoRo’s ”Good Love” (Polydor) is up 9-7; and South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou enters the top tier for the first time with ”(It Goes Like) Nanana” (XL Recordings), up 14-9.

The highest new entry belongs to Stormzy and Fredo with “Toxic Trait” (Def Jam), the British hip-hop artists’ first collaborative venture. It’s new at No. 11 on the Official U.K .Singles Chart, published Friday, June 30, for Stormzy’s 29th top 40 appearance, and Fredo’s 19th.

As Swifties enjoy the British summer, listening to their favorite artist, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summit” (EMI) continues its march up the chart. The Lover release from 2019 rises 28-12 on the U.K. tally, for a new chart peak. Further down the list is Swift’s Midnights number “Karma,” up 32-31, and “Anti-Hero,” up 45-42. Swift recently announced the U.K. leg of her The Eras Tour, which is set to visit these parts in June 2024.

Also new to the Official U.K. Singles Chart is Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj’s contribution of the Barbie soundtrack, the Aqua-sampling “Barbie World” (Atlantic). It’s new at No. 25 for Ice Spice’s second U.K. top 40 appearance and Minaj’s 43rd.

Finally, Afrobeats star Burna Boy bags his 10th U.K. top 40 single with “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” (Atlantic), which lifts 46-38.