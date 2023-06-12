Dave And Central Cee Sprint to U.K. Chart Title, Set Streaming Record

Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) does just like its namesake, as it bolts to the U.K. No. 1 in record-setting fashion.

The hip-hop collaboration scores the biggest streaming week ever for a rap song in the U.K., the Official Charts Company reports, for Dave’s third leader and Central Cee’s first.

The outright leader at the midweek point, “Sprinter” races to 108,200 chart sales, according to the charts compiler, for the biggest opening of 2023. That sum includes 13.4 million streams, for the biggest-ever week for a rap single, beating Stormzy’s “Vossi Bop” which accumulated 12.7 million streams in one cycle back in May 2019.

That’s the biggest opening week for streams since Adele’s “Easy On Me” posted 24 million plays in its first seven days in October 2021.

Previously, Dave hit the summit with 2018’s “Funky Friday” with Fredo and in 2022 with “Starlight,” while Central Cee’s previous best was a No. 2 peak for 2022’s “Doja.”

“Sprinter” also nabs a piece of chart history in Australia, by coming the first U.K. rap single to debut at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart.

It’s one of three top 20 U.K. debuts from Dave and Central Cee’s surprise EP drop, Split Decision, as “Trojan Horse” gallops to No. 14 and “UK Rap” is new at No. 17.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s 2023 Eurovision champ Loreen taps a well of energy on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Friday, June 9, as “Tattoo” (Polydor) bounces 10-7 in its fourth week on the tally, while Rudimental improves 11-8 with “Dancing Is Healing” (Room Two) featuring Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, for the British drum & bass act’s first top 10 single in five years.

Kylie Minogue is within a whisker of the top 10 with her comeback track “Padam Padam” (BMG). The Aussie pop princess’ electro-pop cut lifts 23-12 for her highest-charting single in the U.K. since “Higher with Taio Cruz” went to No. 8 in 2011.

The queen of pop, Madonna, bags a 72nd top 40 appearance with “Popular” (Republic Records/XO), her collaboration with the Weeknd and Playboi Carti. Lifted from HBO’s The Idol, the new cut bows at No. 21 for Madonna’s highest-charting U.K. single since “Celebration” reached No. 3 in 2009. It’s the Weeknd’s 34th top 40 appearance, and Playboi’s second.

Finally, Dundee, Scotland DJ Hannah Laing and vocalist RoRo has the biggest gainer in the U.K. with “Good Love” (WUGD), up 63-22.

