Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Snags U.K. Chart Record

“Sprinter” remains unbeaten in U.K. chart races as Dave and Central Cee’s hit clocks nine consecutive weeks at No. 1.

With that feat, “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) becomes the longest-reigning U.K. rap single in U.K. chart history. It’s the second time Dave has entered the record books following the surprise release of “Starlight” in 2022, which logged four weeks at the summit, a new benchmark for a solo U.K. rap No. 1.

If “Sprinter” can cross the line first when the next chart is published on Friday, Aug. 11, it would draw level with Miley Cyrus’ 10-week reign with “Flowers,” for the longest-running leader this year.

Central Cee, the London rapper and songwriter, also appears further down the list with “On The Radar Freestyle” (Columbia/OVO Sound), his collaboration with Drake. It’s new at No. 26 for Central Cee’s 19 U.K. top 40 appearance, and Drake’s 82nd.

Barbie retains a firm grip on the Official Charts, as four songs from the hit film’s soundtrack impact the top ten, led by Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” (Interscope) up 3-2 for a new peak. Eilish’s low-key number is currently No. 1 in Australia.

Barbie: The Album cuts “Dance The Night” by Dua Lipa (up 4-3); “Barbie World” by Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj and Aqua (up 5-4) and “Speed Drive” Charli XCX (19-9) motor to new chart peaks. With its steep climb on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Aug. 4, “Speed Drive” becomes Charli’s sixth U.K. top 10 single and her first in eight years as a lead artist, dating back to 2015’s “Doing It” featuring Rita Ora.

Close behind is Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken,” up 25-14, and Lizzo’s “Pink” up 39-27.

With Travis Scott‘s Utopia lording over the albums survey, hip-hop is the undisputed king of the U.K.’s charts this week. Scott also nabs the highest new entry this week on the singles survey with “Meltdown” (Epic). Featuring vocals from Drake, it’s new at No. 10 for Scott’s fifth U.K. top 10 appearance.

Meanwhile, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s latest collaboration, “Desire” (Columbia), starts at No. 18, while Post Malone’s “Chemical” enjoys a boost following the release of the U.S. singer and rapper’s fifth studio album, Austin. “Chemical” roars 83- 24, as Austin bows at No. 3 on the albums tally.

Finally, Sinead O’Connor makes a posthumous return to the top 40 with her signature song, “Nothing Compares 2 U” (Chrysalis), reentering at No. 30 on a 60% gain in combined sales, the Official Charts Company reports.

“Nothing Compares 2 U” logged four weeks at No. 1 following its initial release in 1990. The Irish singer and songwriter died July 26, at the age of 56.

