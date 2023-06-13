Dave And Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Takes the Lead In U.K. Chart Race

The race is on! Dave and Central Cee‘s “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) edges into the lead on the midweek U.K. singles chart, after JHus and Drake came out fast from the starting blocks with “Who Told You”.

If “Sprinter” maintains its pace, it’ll land a second straight chart title. The track bowed at No. 1 last week, for Dave’s third leader and Central Cee’s first. And it set records in the process, by becoming the biggest-ever streaming week for a hip-hop single.

J Hus’ “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic) featuring Drake led the First Look chart, which gauges the most popular songs after the first 48 hours of the chart week. The track slows slightly, and is set to debut at No. 2 based on midweek sales and streaming data.

The Mercury Prize nominated rapper has 13 top 40 hits to his name, including three top 10s. If “Who Told You” shows a clean pair of heels in the days ahead, it’ll give the Stratford, England artist a first-ever U.K. No. 1, and Drake a seventh leader.

“Sprinter” is one of three tracks set to impact the top 20 from Dave and Central Cee’s surprise EP drop, Split Decision, as “Trojan Horse” rides to No. 10 and “UK Rap” appears at No. 14 on the chart blast.

Further down the midweek list, drum ‘n’ bass crew Rudimental’s “Dancing Is Healing” (Room Two) with Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry could lift 8-5.

Also on the way up is Scottish DJ Hannah Laing and singer RoRo’s “Good Love” (WUGD), which cracked the top 40 last Friday and is set to burst into the top 20, at No. 13.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published Friday (June 16).

