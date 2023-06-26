Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Wins Third U.K. Chart Race

Dave and Central Cee‘s supreme chart run can’t be halted as “Sprinter” logs a third successive week at No. 1 in the U.K.

“Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) is already a record-breaker in the U.K., where, on debut, it accumulated a history-setting volume of streams for a rap track.

For the recently completed chart cycle, “Sprinter” notches over 9 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company, to outrace J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic) and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (Columbia), respectively. “Sprinter” also stays on top of Australia’s ARIA Chart.

Harry Styles’ is feeling the love on the Official U.K. Singles Chart. As the former One Direction star’s Love On Tour show works its way around his homeland, Styles climbs with a trio of Harry’s House numbers, led by former leader “As It Was,” up 7-5. Meanwhile, “Satellite” cracks the top 20 for the first time, up 31-18, and “Late Night Talking” lifts 30-22.

Kylie Minogue‘s comeback gathers pace with “Padam Padam” (BMG). The pop legend’s steamy EDM-infused comeback track improves 9-8 for a new high on the latest tally, published Friday, June 23. “Padam Padam” matches the position of the Australian singer’s last U.K. top 10 appearance, 2011’s “Higher” with Taio Cruz and Travie McCoy, and is her 35th U.K. top 10.

Also on the rise is Scottish DJ Hannah Laing and rising singer RoRo, as their club track “Good Love” (WUGD) rises 13-9. It’s the first-ever U.K. top 10 chart appearance for both artists.

The best-placed new release belongs to former Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne, who gets her solo career away with the U.K. garage number “Don’t Say Love” (Warner Records). It starts its chart journey at No. 11.

Finally, South Korean DJ, singer and producer Peggy Gou bags her first U.K. top 40 single with floor filler “(It Goes Like) Nanana” (XL Recordings), which leaps into the chart at No. 14.