Dave and Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Races to Another U.K. Chart Title

Dave and Central Cee do it again as “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) wins the U.K. chart race for a second week.

“Sprinter” opened its account with an all-time volume of streams for a rap song in the U.K., and the biggest opening week so far in 2023.

The British hip-hop collaboration secures another week in charge with the Split Decision release, while tracks from the EP, “Trojan Horse,” up 14-12, and “UK Rap,” up 17-14, are on the climb for new peaks.

“Sprinter” outpaces J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (Black Butter/OVO/Republic), new at No. 2 for the highest debut this week. That’s a new career-best and fourth top 10 single for British rapper J Hus (real name: Momodou Lamin Jallow), and a 13th top tier appearance for Drake. “Who Told You” had briefly taken the lead during the early phases of the chart cycle.

The podium is completed by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s former chart-dominating rave monster “Miracle” (Columbia), down 2-3.

Elsewhere on the latest Official U.K. Singles Chart, published June 16, British drum ‘n’ bass act Rudimental grab their highest-charting single since 2018, as “Dancing is Healing” (Room Two) featuring Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry, lifts 8-6. It’s Rudimental’s fifth U.K. top 10.

Australia’s “Princess of Pop” Kylie Minogue claims her first top 10 in over a decade, as “Padam Padam” (BMG) lifts 11-9, for her 35th top 10 appearance.

With that effort, Kylie becomes just the fourth female solo artist to snag a U.K. top 10 single across five consecutive decades, doing so in the ‘80s, ‘90s, ‘00s, 2010s and ‘20s. She now draws level with Cher, Lulu and Diana Ross, all of whom bagged 10 hits in the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s and ‘00s.

The catchy EDM number is Kylie’s first appearance in the top 10 since her 2011 collab with Taio Cruz and Travie McCoy, “Higher,” which reached No. 8. Her last solo song to get there was 2010’s “All The Lovers,” which peaked at No. 3.

Kylie’s hitmaking prowess is legendary. In November 2020, when her 15th studio album Disco shimmied its way to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, Minogue became the first female artist to lead the tally in five consecutive decades.

