Dave And Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Racing to U.K.

Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” is doing as its title suggests, as the British hip-hop collaboration leads the U.K. chart race.

The fresh cut leads the midweek chart on debut, and is set to become Dave’s third U.K. No. 1, and Central Cee’s first.

“Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) marks the first creative partnership between the London rap acts, and it just might have the muscle to dislodge Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle,” which has logged eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Based on midweek sales and streaming data published by the Official Charts Company, “Miracle” (Columbia) is set to dip 1-2.

A raft of singles are poised to rise in the top ten for new peaks, including Switch Disco and Ella Henderson’s “React” (up 5-3 via Relentless) and Jazzy’s “Giving Me” (up 6-4 via Chaos), while Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry could enter the top tier for the first time with “Dancing Is Healing” (up 11-8 via Room Two).

Kylie Minogue could be spinning around when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published this Friday (June 9). The Australian pop veteran’s catchy electro-pop number “Padam Padam” is on the brink of cracking the top 10, lifting 24-11 on the Official Chart Update. If it heats up in the second half of the week, it would be Minogue’s first U.K. top 10 single since 2011’s “Higher” with Taio Cruz, which peaked at No. 8.

Also on the way up is Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” from the forthcoming Barbie movie, which bowed at No. 20 last Friday. It’s on the climb to No. 14 on the chart blast.

Finally, The Weeknd’s “Popular” (Republic Records/XO) with Playboi Carti and Madonna is targeting the top 20. It’s new at No. 20 on the midweek survey. The new number from the pop-rap collab is lifted from The Idol, the Weeknd’s new HBO show starring himself and Lily-Rose Depp and premiering last Sunday, June 4.



