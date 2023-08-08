Dave & Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Challenged by ‘Barbie’ Singles In U.K.

Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” has another race on its hands.

The hit U.K. hip-hop single has the edge at the halfway stage in the chart week, though two singles from the Barbie soundtrack are trailing close behind.

If “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) does keep its momentum, it’ll secure a 10th consecutive week at No. 1, extending its lead as the longest-reigning homegrown hip-hop single ever in the U.K. and drawing level with Miley Cyrus’ run with “Flowers” for the market’s longest-ruling single this year.

Dua Lipa or Billie Eilish could have a say in that.

Lipa’s Barbie cut “Dance The Night” (Warner Records) trailed “Sprinter” by about 1,000 combined units after the first 48 hour of the chart cycle, the Official Charts Company reports, and holds at No. 3 on the midweek chart.

Eilish’s “What Was Made I For?” (Interscope), also from Barbie The Album, and the best-seller on Australia’s latest ARIA Chart, is at No. 2 on the chart blast.

Meanwhile, Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson could return to the top 10 with “0800 Heaven” (Atlantic), up 11-8 on the Official Singles Chart Update, while Becky Hill and Chase & Status’s “Disconnect” (up 15-9 via Polydor) and Gunna’s “Fukumean” (up 13-10 via 300 Entertainment) are gaining on the chart blast.

Just outside the top 10 is Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s latest collaboration “Desire” (Columbia), up 17-11 for what would be a new chart peak. If it heads further north, it would be Harris’ 30th top 10 single and Smith’s 13th.

Also looking up is Anne-Marie and Shania Twain’s “Unhealthy” (Atlantic/Asylum/EMI), which could bounce 22-17 for a new peak. “Unhealthy” is the title track to Anne-Marie’s third studio LP, which bowed at No. 2 on the national albums chart.

Finally, Doja Cat is looking to pounce on the chart with “Paint The Town Red” (Kemosabe/RCA). Doja’s latest tune, which is expected to appear on her as-yet untitled fourth studio album, is set to start at No. 20 in the U.K. for the week’s top debut.

All will be revealed when the Official Charts are published late Friday, Aug. 11.

