Dave And Central Cee’s ‘Sprinter’ Clocks 10th Week at No. 1 In U.K.

Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) outraces the field in the U.K. for the 10th week, setting a new record in the process.

“Sprinter” becomes the first U.K. rap track to enter double figures at the summit of the Official U.K. Singles Chart, further proof of the global phenomenon that is hip-hop, a genre that’s currently celebrating its 50th anniversary as a genre.

Meanwhile, Becky Hill and Chase & Status lift into the top 10 for the first time with “Disconnect” (Polydor), up 15-9. With that gain, Hill boasts her sixth U.K. top 10 hit, while Chase & Status land a fifth — and first in ten years. Chase & Status appear again further down the Official U.K. Singles Chart, published Aug. 11, with Flowdan and Bou on “Baddadan” (EMI), up 31-21 for a new peak position.

It’s strength in numbers for Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry and Ella Henderson as “0800 Heaven” (Atlantic) improves 9-10, while Calvin Harris and Sam Smith’s latest collaboration, “Desire” (Columbia), gains 18-12, for a new chart best.

There’s a new peak position for Ryan Gosling’s Barbie number “I’m Just Ken” (Atlantic), up 14-13; D.O.D’s “So Much In Love” (Armada), up 23-16; and Anne-Marie and Shania Twain‘s duet “Unhealthy” (Atlantic/Asylum/EMI), up 22-18, also a new high

Doja Cat has the highest new entry on the Official U.K. Chart with “Paint the Town Red” (Ministry of Sound). It’s new at No. 20 for the U.S. artist’s 15th top 40 single and first top 20 appearance in two years, since 2021’s “Woman” reached No. 13.

Finally, Travis Scott scores his 17th U.K. top 40 with “Telekinesis” (Epic) featuring SZA and Future. The track, lifted from the U.S. rapper’s No. 1 album Utopia, starts at No. 31 on the Official Chart.

