Dave and Central Cee Racing to Fourth Week at U.K. No. 1 With ‘Sprinter’

Barring any unforeseen hurdles, Dave and Central Cee’s “Sprinter” (Live Yours/Neighbourhood) is bolting to a fourth week atop the U.K. chart.

The record-breaking British hip-hop collaboration soaked up another 9 million streams last week, for a third consecutive cycle at the top. Based on sales and streaming data for the first half of the latest frame, the Official Charts Company reports, “Sprinter” should make it a full month at the summit.

If it continues to outpace J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You” (currently No. 2), Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s “Miracle” (No. 3), and the rest of contenders, “Sprinter” will equal the four-week run of Dave’s longest-reigning single, 2022’s “Starlight”.

There’s movement on the chart blast for Dundee, Scotland DJ Hannah Laing and newcomer RoRo as “Good Love” (WUGD) looks set to rise in the top 10, up 11-8.

British rap stars Stormzy and Fredo should secure the highest debut of the week, with “Toxic Trait” (Def Jam), their first collaboration. It’s new at No. 10 on the chart blast.

It’s peak summer in the U.K., sun is (mostly) out, and Taylor Swift is on the climb with the seasonal gift “Cruel Summer” (EMI). The Lover cut is up to No. 13 on the Official Chart Update, and should eclipse the No. 27 best following its release in 2019.

Also on the way up is Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” (Warner Records) lifted from the original soundtrack of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film. It’s shuffling just outside the top 10, up 16-14, for what would be a chart high.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Singles Chart is published this Friday, June 30.