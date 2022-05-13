Harry Styles, Daniel Johns Rule Australia’s Charts

Harry Styles extends his reign over Australia’s singles chart with “As It Was,” while Daniel Johns’ FutureNever finds another motor as it lifts 11-1 on the Australian albums chart, for its first stint at the top.

FutureNever (via BMG/ADA) scales the summit of the ARIA Chart in its third week, and gives Johns his first solo leader and sixth in total, after leading the national survey with Silverchair albums Frogstomp (1995), Freak Show (1997), Neon Ballroom (1999), Diorama (2002) and Young Modern (2007).

“I’m genuinely shocked and completely humbled to hear the news that FutureNever is No. 1 on the ARIA Charts particularly in the third week of release,” enthuses Johns in a statement.

“I’ve been working so hard on myself over the last seven weeks that I’ve been a little disconnected from the activity around the album. I believe in this album so much and I cannot convey the level of gratitude I have for the people who are supporting the music in such profound ways. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love and miss you all.”

FutureNever, the followup to Johns’ 2015 solo debut Talk, which peaked at No. 2, is powered by the release of limited-edition versions on cassette.

“It’s a rare achievement for an album to crack the top spot beyond its first week,” comments ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd. “This speaks volumes about the passion of Daniel’s fanbase and his team.”

With Johns crowned on the chart for the week commencing May 16, Jack Harlow settles for second place with Come Home The Kids Miss You (Atlantic/Warner). The U.S. rapper’s second album starts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart.

Also new to the Top 10 is Alison Wonderland’s Loner (EMI), the EDM star’s third studio set. Loner bows at No. 7, and is the followup to Awake, which hit No. 7 in April 2018 and earned the producer and DJ a brace of ARIA Awards nominations.

Sydney pop-punk outfit Stand Atlantic impact the ARIA Top Ten for the first time with F.E.A.R. (Hopeless Records/RKT), their third album. F.E.A.R. is the follow-up to Pink Elephant, which reached No. 23 in August 2020.

Canadian alternative rock veterans Arcade Fire just miss out on the Top 10 with We (Columbia/Sony), their first new album in five years. We debuts at No. 11, for the group’s fifth ARIA Top 50 appearance.

As Styles’ latest hit “As It Was” (via Columbia/Sony) enters week four atop the ARIA Singles Chart, there’s a notable climb for Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” (Atlantic/Warner), up 12-3.

The highest debuts this week belong to Harlow, with Come Home releases “Dua Lipa” (No. 13) and “Churchill Downs” with Drake (No. 17), while Taylor Swift starts at No. 23 with her latest catalog rerecording, ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)” (via Universal). According to ARIA, it’s the 17th rerecorded Swift track to crack the ARIA Top 50.