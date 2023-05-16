BTS Member V’s Social Post Drives Daniel Caesar to No. 1 on Hot Trending Songs Chart

Daniel Caesar’s 2023 album cut “Vince Van Gogh” works its way to No. 1 on Billboard’s May 20-dated Hot Trending Songs chart after BTS member V played the song in a recent Instagram Story update.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running May 5-11.

“Vince Van Gogh,” found on Caesar’s album Never Enough, blasts in at No. 1 after V used the tune in an Instagram Story posted May 8.

It’s the first Billboard chart appearance for the song since its release. It premiered as part of Never Enough, which was released April 7 and debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 dated April 22.

“Vince Van Gogh” is followed by a brand-new release in (G)I-DLE’s “Allergy,” which bows at No. 2. “Allergy” was released May 9 ahead of the eventual premiere of the girl group’s new EP I feel, which dropped May 15.

Stray Kids’ “FNF,” the ninth track from the boyband’s upcoming album 5-Star (June 2), starts at No. 3 after a teaser video for the song was posted May 11.

Another Stray Kids song from 5-Star, “Collision,” debuts at No. 5, with the two songs sandwiching a new release from Thirty Seconds to Mars, “Stuck,” at No. 4.

