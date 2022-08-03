Daddy Yankee Banks 26th No. 1 on Latin Airplay Chart With ‘Remix’

Daddy Yankee hits the top of Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart as “Remix” reaches the No. 1 spot after 18 weeks and leads the August 6-dated ranking. The move lifts the veteran to 26 No. 1s, still the fourth-most among all acts.

“Remix” soars 11-1 with a 63% increase in audience impressions (rising to 10.58 million for the week) in the tracking week ending July 31, according to Luminate. It also takes the Greatest Gainer trophy among the 50-title deep list.

Explore Explore Daddy Yankee See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Among the song’s greater radio supporters were New York and Washington, D.C. markets, starting with WSKQ with 1.4 million impressions (up 27%) and WXNY with 843,000 (up 93%), both in NY. Meanwhile WLZL and WDCN in D.C. showed an increment of 147% (121,000) and 400% (300,000), respectively.

The tracking week included Daddy Yankee’s La Última Vuelta tour launch on July 25 in Denver, which likely fueled promotion around the track in radio stations. The trek in support of his Legendaddy album which debuted at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums (April 9) — his seventh champ.

Here are the five acts with the most No. 1s on Latin Airplay:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

26, Daddy Yankee

22, Wisin

“Remix” is the first of three singles from the Legendaddy album to secure a spot on the all-genre Latin Airplay chart. It was succeeded by “Por Última Vez,” with Bad Bunny (No. 44 debut and peak, April 23) and “Hot,” with Pitbull, which hits a new high of No. 25 on the current chart week.

As “Remix” rallies to the summit after 18 weeks, it becomes Daddy Yankee’s second-longest climb to No. 1 among a collection of 26 champs (dating back to “Rompe” in 2005). Let’s look at his longest marches to the top during his Latin Airplay 17-year career history:

Weeks to No. 1, Peak Date, Title, Artist (if other than Daddy Yankee)

19 weeks, Nov. 17, 2018, “Zum Zum,” with, RKM & Ken-Y & Arcangel

18 Weeks, August 6, 2022, “Remix”

17 weeks, Feb. 25, 2012, “Lovumba (Prestige)”

16 weeks, Jan. 23, 2016, “Vaiven”

14 Weeks, July 13, 2019, “Soltera” with Lunay & Bad Bunny

14 Weeks, Sept. 14, 2019, “No Lo Trates,” with Pitbull & Natti Natasha

14 Weeks, May 30, 2020, “Definitivamente,” with Sech

14 Weeks, Dec. 5, 2020, “La Santa,” with Bad Bunny

Which track crossed fastest the finish line to No. 1? “Rompe” in 2005 with a 4-1 lift in its fourth week (it spent 15 weeks at No. 1 — his second-longest run atop the list, behind “Despacito’s” 19 weeks in 2017).