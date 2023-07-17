D-Block Europe Sets U.K. Chart Record

D-Block Europe are now record-setters.

As the hip-hop duo’s latest mixtape DBE World (via D-Block Europe) arrives at No. 6 on the Official U.K. Chart, they become the British rap act with the most top 10 albums, with seven.

Comprising Young Adz and Dirtbike Lil Bantz, the pair stroll past Mike Skinner’s The Streets, with six top 10 appearances on the albums survey. Manchester rapper Bugzy Malone is in third spot among British hip-hop acts with five top 10 sets, the Official Charts Company reports.

DBE’s tally includes 2019’s Home Alone (No. 6 peak) and PTSD (No. 4), 2020’s Street Trauma (No. 9) and The Blue Print – Us vs Them (No. 2), 2021’s Home Alone 2 (No. 6) and 2022’s Lap 5 (No. 2).

The Streets will hope to jointly reclaim that title with its new album, The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light, slated for release Oct. 20 via 679 Records/Warner Music UK.

D-Block Europe’s success extends to the Official Singles Chart, where the act has snagged 28 top 40 hits, with three top 10s: 2021’s “Overseas” with Central Cee (No. 6 peak), and Clavish collaborations “Rocket Science” (No. 9 in 2022) and “Pakistan,” No. 10 on the latest survey.

British hip-hop is on a tear right now – both at home and further afield.

Dave and Central Cee’s current smash “Sprinter” (via Live Yours/Neighbourhood) has proved unstoppable, notching six consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the U.K. It’s also the leader on the ARIA Chart, leading the way in Australia for five non-consecutive weeks.

Last month, “Sprinter” (via Virgin Music Australia/Universal) opened at No. 1, becoming the first U.K. hip-hop single to debut at the top in the land Down Under, and ending the eight-week reign of Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” (Republic/Universal).

Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s “Body” (Warner UK) became the first U.K. hip-hop leader on the ARIA Chart in May 2021, when it lifted 3-1.