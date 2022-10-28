‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart With Debut Season

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners claims three positions, including the No. 1 spot, on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for September 2022.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of September 2022.

“I Really Want to Stay At Your House” by Rosa Walton ranks at No. 1 after its inclusion in the debut series’ second episode, released alongside the rest of the premiere season on Sept. 13.

In September 2022, “House” earned 7.6 million on-demand official U.S. streams and 4,000 downloads, according to Luminate. The metrics helped the song, originally released as part of the Cyberpunk 2077: Radio, Vol. 2 soundtrack in 2020, to reach multiple Billboard charts, including a No. 16 peak so far on the multi-metric Hot Alternative Songs list dated Oct. 8 (it appears at No. 20 on the latest, Oct. 29-dated survey).

“House” is joined by fellow Cyberpunk songs “Who’s Ready for Tomorrow” by Rat Boy and IBDY at No. 6 (2.5 million streams, 1,000 downloads) and “Let You Down” by Dawid Podsiadlo at No. 9 (1.5 million streams, 1,000 downloads) on the 10-position chart.

An additional new series, Disney+’s She Hulk: Attorney at Law, also claims three positions on the list, paced by Megan Thee Stallion’s “Body,” from the third episode (Sept. 1), which appears at No. 2 (9.5 million streams, 2,000 downloads).

See the full top 10 below.

