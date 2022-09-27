Crush, J-Hope, BLACKPINK & Stray Kids Debut on Hot Trending Songs Chart

BLACKPINK‘s “Shut Down” scores a second week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs chart (dated Oct. 1), powered by Twitter, boosted by the release of its new LP Born Pink.

The set soars in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned, according to Luminate. It earns the quartet its first leader and makes BLACKPINK the first all-female group to score a No. 1 on the chart since Danity Kane in 2008 (with Welcome to the Dollhouse).

BLACKPINK debuts two additional tracks from Born Pink on Hot Trending Songs: “Hard to Love” and “Happiest Girl,” at Nos. 17 and 20, respectively. The group has now charted five songs on the ranking, tied with Stray Kids for the third most, after ENHYPEN (10) and BTS (nine).

Elsewhere on Hot Trending Songs, Crush‘s “Rush Hour,” featuring J-Hope, debuts at No. 4, the week’s highest arrival. Crush achieves his first entry on the chart and BTS’ J-Hope adds his third as a soloist, after “More” and “Arson,” both of which led the list in July.

Plus, Stray Kids notch their fifth Hot Trending Songs hit as “Case 143” begins at No. 19. The song is from the group’s seventh Korean-language EP Maxident, due Oct. 7.

Billboard‘s Hot Trending Songs charts, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Capital One, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard‘s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday. The charts highlight buzz around new releases, award shows, festival moments, music nostalgia and more. Hot Trending Songs is unique in that it tracks what songs people are talking about, not necessarily what they’re listening to.

