Courteeners Claim Record as ‘St. Jude’ Rides to U.K. No. 1

Almost 15 years after its release, Courteeners’ debut St. Jude (via Polydor/UMR) hits No. 1 on the U.K. album chart — setting a new mark in the process.

The 2008 debut album blasts to the summit of the Official U.K. Albums Chart, published Jan. 20, powered by a 15th anniversary edition containing remastered tracks, rarities and previously-unreleased works.

St. Jude becomes the album with the longest span between release and charting at No. 1 in U.K. chart history, the Official Charts Company reports, doing so in 14 years, 9 months and 14 days after its initial release.

It’s the first leader for the Manchester trio, and it sees them join the rarest of company. Liam Fray, Michael Campbell and Daniel “Conan” Moores are, collectively, only the third act to chart at No. 1 with a reissued album. The others? The Rolling Stones (Goats Head Soup, Exile On Main St.) and the Beatles (Abbey Road, Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band).

St. Jude previously peaked at No. 4 back in 2008, and carries three U.K. top 40 singles: “Not Nineteen Forever,” “No You Didn’t, No You Don’t” and “What Took You So Long?”

Physical sales (97%) fueled its big week, as St. Jude tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.

Meanwhile, London rapper Clavish bows at No. 4 with his 28-track mixtape Rap Game Awful (via Polydor), while former Supergrass guitarist Gaz Coombes scores his first solo top 10 with Turn The Car Around (Hot Fruit), his fourth effort. Turn The Car Around parks at No. 6.

Liverpool indie rocker outfit Circa Waves score a fifth top 40 with Never Going Under (Lower Third). The followup to 2020’s Sad Happy (No. 4 peak), Never Going Under bobs up at No. 15.

Finally, Garthamlock, Scotland singer Joesef earns a top 20 on debut with his first album, Permanent Damage (Bold Cut). It’s new at No. 18.