From Buck Owens to Morgan Wallen, All the Albums That Set New Records for Longest Run at No. 1 on Top Country Albums

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album sets a new record this week for the most weeks at No. 1 in the history of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, which dates to the issue dated Jan. 11, 1964. The first No. 1 was Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire (The Best of Johnny Cash). It was bumped out of the top spot the following week, though it would return and have a healthy run on top.

Over the years, 12 albums have set new records – not just tied old ones — as the longest-running No. 1 album in the chart’s history. Buck Owens and Kenny Rogers each set new records twice, which gives you an idea of how potent they were at their peaks.

These are the first albums to spend this number of weeks at No. 1 on Top Country Albums and the Billboard chart date on which they set this new record.

2: Buck Owens’ B.O. Sings Tommy Collins, Feb. 1, 1964.

3: Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire (The Best of Johnny Cash), Feb. 15, 1964. The album went on to spend a total of 14 weeks on top.

15: Owens’ I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail, Sept. 18, 1965.

16: Eddy Arnold’s My World, March 12, 1966. The album went on to spend a total of 17 weeks on top. This was the first country album to receive a Grammy nod for album of the year.

18: Glen Campbell’s Wichita Lineman, March 29, 1969. The album went on to spend a total of 20 weeks on top – a run matched by Cash’s Johnny Cash at San Quentin on the Dec. 13, 1969, chart.

21: Charlie Rich’s Behind Closed Doors, Aug. 17, 1974. This won album of the year at both the CMA and ACM Awards.

22: Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler, June 23, 1979. The album went on to spend a total of 23 weeks on top. This won album of the year at the CMA Awards.

24: Rogers’ Kenny, April 19, 1980. The album went on to spend a total of 25 weeks on top.

26: Alabama’s Feels So Right, March 6, 1982. The album went on to spend a total of 28 weeks on top. This won album of the year at the ACM Awards. The group also spent 28 weeks at No. 1 with its follow-up LP, Mountain Music. That album’s reign extended through April 2, 1983.

29: Randy Travis’ Always & Forever, Jan. 9, 1988. The album went on to spend a total of 43 weeks on top. This won album of the year at the CMA Awards.

44: Shania Twain’s Come on Over, Aug. 28, 1999. The album went on to spend a total of 50 weeks on top. It shared the mark starting with the chart dated Nov. 2, 2019, when Luke Combs‘ This One’s for You logged its 50th and most recent week at the summit.

51: Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, April 2, 2022. This won album of the year at the ACM Awards.