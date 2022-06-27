Hot 100 First-Timers: Corey Kent Debuts With ‘Wild as Her’

The track, released via Combustion Masters/Sony Music Nashville, debuts at No. 89 with 6.8 million U.S. streams (up 29%) and 700 downloads sold (up 16%) in the June 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently rises 24-20 on Hot Country Songs.

“The last few months have been a wild ride,” Kent tells Billboard. “The way people have responded to the music is completely changing my life. It’s been humbling to see ‘Wild as Her’ continue to grow and accomplish new things. Stoked to see where it goes from here!”

Billboard's charts in 2015-16 as a finalist on the eighth season of The Voice. Three of the songs he performed on the show hit the Hot Country Songs chart: his cover of Garth Brooks' "To Make You Feel My Love" reached No. 44 in April 2015 (marking his first appearance on any Billboard survey); his version of Jason Aldean's "Why" reached No. 49; and his update of of Bad English's "When I See You Smile" reached No. 38. Kent was then billed on the chart under his full name, Corey Kent White.

The following year, Kent’s LP Long Way reached No. 42 on Top Country Albums and No. 19 on Heatseekers Albums.

“Wild as Her” marks Kent’s first chart appearance since 2016, and his first as a Sony Music Nashville signee.

Kent is currently on tour with Eli Young Band, following stints opening for Chase Rice and Parker McCollum.