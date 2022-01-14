Coldplay, ‘Money Heist’ Rule Top TV Songs Chart for December 2021

Coldplay’s “Fix You” rules Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for December 2021, after its appearance in an episode of Money Heist, while Yellowstone swarms the list with five entries.

Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by MRC Data during the corresponding period of December 2021.

Explore Explore Coldplay See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“Fix You” appears in the Netflix series’ finale, which began streaming alongside the rest of the fifth season Dec. 3.

In December 2021, the song, which peaked at No. 59 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October 2005, garnered 7.5 million on-demand U.S. streams and 2,000 downloads, according to MRC Data.

One other song from Money Heist hits the December 2021 chart: Band of Horses’ “The Funeral,” which appears at No. 6 after its inclusion in the show’s penultimate episode (2.7 million streams, 1,000 downloads).

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, meanwhile, storms the December 2021 tally with five entries, led by Cody Johnson and Reba McEntire’s “Dear Rodeo” at No. 2 with 3.9 million streams and 7,000 downloads.

See the full top 10 below.

Rank, Song, Artist, Show (Network)