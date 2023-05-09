Colde & RM Snag Hot Trending Songs No. 1 With ‘Don’t Ever Say Love Me’

Colde’s RM collaboration “Don’t Ever Say Love Me” takes the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s May 13-dated Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter.

Billboard’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly, 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running April 28-May 4.

“Don’t Ever Say Love Me” was released May 4 after being teased for a few days on Korean singer-songwriter Colde’s social media, with some chatter owed to the featured appearance from BTS’ RM.

Concurrently, “Don’t Ever Say Love Me” debuts at No. 4 on the World Digital Song Sales chart thanks to 2,000 downloads, according to Luminate, with more chart appearances possible on the May 20-dated surveys upon the song’s first full seven weeks of tracking. It’s Colde’s second appearance on the chart, following his appearance on RM’s “Hectic,” which peaked at No. 6 in December 2022. As for RM, it’s his seventh appearance, which includes a No. 1 in “No.2” the same month.

“Don’t Ever Say Love Me” is one of eight songs from Colde’s new album Love Part 2. Another, for “Heartbreak Club” (featuring LEE CHANHYUK), received a music video treatment on May 4 as well.

Colde and RM reign over Jack Harlow, whose “They Don’t Love It” bows at No. 2 on Hot Trending Songs. “They Don’t Love It” is the breakout hit from the rapper’s surprise new album Jackman., which concurrently debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 36,000 equivalent album units earned, as previously reported. The song itself is also the Billboard Hot 100’s Hot Shot Debut at No. 54, thanks to 8.6 million official U.S. streams and 1,000 downloads.

Nos. 3-5 on Hot Trending Songs are taken up by music from the late Gordon Lightfoot, who died May 1 at age 84. “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” a No. 2 hit on the Hot 100 in November 1976 for Lightfoot, starts at No. 3, followed by his lone Hot 100 No. 1, 1974’s “Sundown” (No. 4) and “If You Could Read My Mind” at No. 5 (also No. 5 on the Hot 100 in February 1971).

