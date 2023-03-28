Hot 100 First-Timers: Coco Jones Debuts With Love Song ‘ICU’

Actress and singer-songwriter Coco Jones scores her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, as “ICU” debuts at No. 88 on the April 1-dated chart.

The ballad, released in October via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings, arrives with 7.4 million radio airplay audience impressions, 5.1 million U.S. streams (up 41%) and 1,000 downloads sold (up 93%) in the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate.

The single has building on Billboard’s R&B/hip-hop charts, and concurrently jumps 21-12 on Hot R&B Songs and 49-26 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. Radio-wise, it ranks at No. 18 on Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and No. 22 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay.

TikTok has contributed to the song’s growing profile, as a portion of it has been used in more than 15,000 clips on the platform to-date. (TikTok does not contribute directly to Billboard’s charts.)

Jones has been in the national spotlight for more than a decade. She broke through as an actress in the Disney Channel film Let It Shine in 2012 and also in the Disney series So Random! and Good Luck Charlie. She’s now starring as Hilary Banks in the Peacock series Bel-Air, a re-imagination of the 1990-96 sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which was recently renewed for a third season.

Jones signed with Def Jam in March 2022. (She was on Hollywood Records in 2012-14.)

“ICU” appears on Jones’ major-label debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You, released in November. It’s the set’s second single, after “Caliber.”

