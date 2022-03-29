CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ Is No. 1 on First Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart

The Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart premieres today (March 29), ranking the 50 most popular Afrobeats songs in the U.S. based on a weighted formula incorporating official streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers. As previously reported, Billboard partnered with music festival and global brand Afro Nation to launch the first-ever United States-based chart for Afrobeats music.

Explore Explore CKay See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Leading the inaugural list, dated April 2, is “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” by Nigeria’s CKay, which was originally released in 2019 and has more recently been boosted by a string of international remixes that have helped spark a flurry of virality on TikTok. The track drew 4.7 million official U.S. streams in the March 18-24 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

The song entered the Oct. 2, 2021-dated, U.S.-based Billboard Hot 100 and adds its 27th frame on the April 2 tally, rebounding 41-39 after peaking at No. 26 in February. It also scaled to No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Rounding out the initial Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs top five are Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran’s “Peru,” at No. 2; Wizkid’s “Essence,” featuring Justin Bieber and Tems, at No. 3; Omah Lay and Bieber’s’ “Attention,” at No. 4; and Tems’ “Free Mind,” at No. 5.

Meanwhile, CKay bookends the chart’s top 10, as his 2022 release “Emiliana” places at No. 10. He is one of seven acts to double up on the introductory ranking, while five acts boast three or more songs each. Tems leads with eight entries on the survey, highlighted by her featured turn on Wizkid’s “Essence” and her own “Free Mind.”

Wizkid follows with six chart entries. Burna Boy has five, Rema, four, and Davido, three.

Check out the full first Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart here.