CKay Lands His First Top Triller U.S. & Global No. 1 With ‘Love Nwantiti’

CKay‘s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)” spends its first week at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Triller U.S. chart, debuting atop the Jan. 15-dated survey.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Dec. 31-Jan. 6.

The track’s triumph on Top Triller U.S. is thanks to a series of videos on Triller mashing up “Love Nwantiti” and another CKay song, “Emiliana,” with an upload from user @ellaley1, the biggest on the platform in the latest tracking period for the song.

“Love Nwantiti” concurrently crowns Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart (2,000 downloads sold Dec. 31-Jan. 6, according to MRC Data) and spends its second week at No. 1 on the Top Triller Global ranking. It previously reached No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, the top 10 of the U.S.-based all-genre Streaming Songs chart and the top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100. CKay has also tallied five weeks atop the Emerging Artists chart.

“Love Nwantiti” is the first non-holiday upload to lead Top Triller U.S. in 2022. Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” ruled the ranking the previous two weeks.