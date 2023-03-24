Chris Stapleton’s ‘Broken Halos’ Ascended to No. 1 on Country Airplay: Chart Rewind to 2018

On March 24, 2018, Chris Stapleton’s “Broken Halos” became his first of two No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. Stapleton wrote the song with Mike Henderson and produced it with Dave Cobb.

The track was released on Stapleton’s LP From A Room: Volume 1, which arrived at the Top Country Albums summit in May 2017 and led for eight weeks, marking his second of four leaders. It followed his highly acclaimed album Traveller, which ruled for 29 frames.

Born April 15, 1978, in Lexington, Ky., Stapleton co-penned hits for other artists before breaking through as a recording act, include five Country Airplay No. 1s starting with Josh Turner’s “Your Man” in 2006.

“Halos” was named best country song at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, and both single and song of the year at the 52nd Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Stapleton has recorded five Country Airplay top 10s, through his second No. 1, “You Should Probably Leave,” in February 2022.

Stapleton, 44, sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Feb. 12. He became the third consecutive country singer to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl, following Eric Church (with Jazmine Sullivan) in 2021 and Mickey Guyton in 2022.

Stapleton is currently touring on his All-American Road Show tour, set to run through Aug. 25 in Alpharetta, Ga. Plus, Stapleton, Kane Brown and Luke Bryan are scheduled to headline the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., April 28-30.