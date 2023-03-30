Hot 100 First-Timers: Chino Pacas Enters With ‘El Gordo Trae El Mando’

Chino Pacas is officially a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, as his breakthrough song “El Gordo Trae El Mando” debuts on the April 1-dated list at No. 84.

The track, released Jan. 27 via Street Mob Records, arrives with 7.2 million U.S. streams (up 21%) in the March 17-23 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently rises 14-13 in its sixth week on the Hot Latin Songs chart. The song also ascends 89-68 on the Billboard Global 200 (22.7 million streams, up 13%, worldwide) and 93-84 on Billboard Global Excl. U.S.

Pacas has one additional entry on the latest Hot Latin Songs chart: “Dijeron Que No La Iba Lograr,” with Fuerza Regida (on which he is billed as Chinito Pacas) jumps 48-17 in its second week, with 5.9 million U.S. streams following its first full week of release.

Pacas is not new only to Billboard’s charts, but to the music world at large. The regional Mexican artist has three titles to his name on Spotify: “El Gordo Trae El Mando” (which became his first chart entry in February), “Dijeron Que No La Iba Lograr” and “Negro Como La Pantera,” with Calle 24.

Billboard’s Hot 100 First-Timers column highlights artists who achieve their first career entries on the Hot 100.