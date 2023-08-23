Chayanne Achieves First No. 1 in Over 16 Years on Latin Airplay With ‘Bailando Bachata’: ‘I Didn’t Expect It’

Chayanne returns to the peak of Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart after 16 years, as “Bailando Bachata” lifts 5-1 on the Aug. 26-dated list. The single marks the longest gap between No. 1s for an act since the chart’s inception in 1994.

“The truth is that when I recorded the album, every song was designed to suit my taste and style, but I always wonder if it will please the audience,” Chayanne tells Billboard. “So, besides the fact that it was a pleasure to record a bachata, knowing that it reached No. 1, deems a celebration.”

“Bailando Bachata” takes the lead on the overall Latin Airplay tally after a 17% surge in audience impressions, to 9.5 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 17, according to Luminate.

The song gives Chayanne his seventh champ dating back to “Dejaría Todo,” which remained in command during five weeks between 1998 and 1999. Here’s the recap of his No. 1 charting singles:

Peak, Title, Weeks at No. 1

Dec. 12, 1998, “Dejaría Todo,” five

Dec. 2, 2000, “Yo Te Amo,” five

June 15, 2002, “Y Tú Te Vas,” seven

Sept. 6, 2003, “Un Siglo Sin Ti,” one

Jan. 31, 2004, “Cuidarte El Alma,” three

May 12, 2007, “Si Nos Quedara Poco Tiempo,” one

Further, the Puerto Rican wraps the longest break from the lead with a 16-year gap, since “Si Nos Quedara Poco Tiempo” ruled for one week in May 2007. The journey outdoes Alejandro Fernández’s 10-year wait between “Se Me Va La Voz” and “Caballero,” which ruled in February 2010 and January 2020, respectively.

“Bailando” is the fourth bachata to hit No. 1 on Latin Airplay in 2023, after Shakira and Ozuna’s “Monotonía,” Romeo Santos and Rosalia’s “El Panuelo” and Prince Royce’s “Me EnRD.”

“Bachata is a rhythm that I have always liked, but ‘Bailando Bachata’ is special since it represents a great achievement,” Chayanne adds. “There are many good songs playing out there, very talented artists, so I am more than grateful and happy. I did not expect it.”

Elsewhere, “Bailando Bachata” pulls its fourth week atop Tropical Airplay. The song is the third single from Chayanne’s upcoming studio album (release date has not yet been announced). “Overall, I think the album is very special, we invested a lot of time and energy on it, a lot of talent working with me. It’s a great album!!!”