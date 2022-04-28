Chase McGill Hits No. 1 on Country Songwriters Chart, Thanks to Hits by Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell & More

Chase McGill hits No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Songwriters chart (dated April 30), ruling for the first time thanks to a trio of songwriting credits on the latest Hot Country Songs chart.

Morgan Wallen’s new track “Don’t Think Jesus,” which McGill co-wrote with Jessi Alexander and Mark Holman, debuts at No. 1 on the ranking. In the week ending April 24, it tallied 18 million U.S. streams and sold 22,000 downloads, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. “Jesus” is additionally bubbling under the Country Airplay chart, with 465,000 impressions in the week ending April 24.) The song earns Wallen his fourth leader and McGill his second as a songwriter, after Kane Brown’s “Lose It” in 2018.

Also contributing to McGill’s rule is Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson’s collaboration “Never Say Never,” which he co-wrote with Alexander and Swindell, at No. 3, and Justin Moore’s “With A Woman You Love” (co-written with Moore, Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover) at No. 47. The former notably hits No. 1 on this week’s Country Airplay chart, earning McGill his fifth leader as a writer.

McGill has been a consistent hitmaker on Billboard’s charts since 2016. His first songwriting credit to reach Billboard’s charts was Swindell’s “Stars,” which reached No. 41 on Hot Country Songs in May 2016. Since then, he’s tallied 24 Hot Country Songs-charting hits, eight of which have reached the top 10. On Country Airplay, he’s charted 12 songs, including seven top 10s and five No. 1s: Luke Bryan’s “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” (in 2018), Kane Brown’s “Lose It” (2018), Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home” (2019), Luke Bryan’s “Waves” and, now, “Never Say Never.

On the Country Producers chart, Joey Moi extends his record for the most weeks on top, as he rules for a 64th total week on the strength of five production credits on Hot Country Songs: Wallen’s “Don’t Think Jesus” (No. 1) and “Wasted On You” (No. 5), ERNEST’s “Flower Shops” featuring Wallen (No. 14), HARDY’s “Give Heaven Some Hell” (No. 16) and Jake Owen’s “Best Thing Since Backroads” (No. 31).

The weekly Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts are based on total points accrued by a songwriter and producer, respectively, for each attributed song that appears on the Hot Country Songs chart. As with Billboard‘s yearly recaps, multiple writers or producers split points for each song equally (and the dividing of points will lead to occasional ties on rankings).

The full Country Songwriters and Country Producers charts, in addition to the full genre rankings, can be found on Billboard.com.