Charlie Puth’s ‘Light Switch’ Vaults to No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” vaults to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Triller U.S. chart, crowning the tally in its third week on the ranking.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running Feb. 4-10.

It’s Puth’s first No. 1 on the chart, which began in 2020, in his first appearance, following its No. 7 debut on Feb. 5. It concurrently shoots to No. 2 on Top Triller Global, where it’s behind Skiibii and DaVido’s “Baddest Boy.”

The top video on Triller using “Light Switch” in the latest tracking period came from user “The squad,” with 150,000 views to date.

“Light Switch” concurrently sits at No. 49 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, after debuting and peaking at No. 42 upon its release on the Feb. 5 ranking. It earned 6.7 million U.S. streams on platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and more, plus 1,200 downloads, in the Feb. 4-10 tracking week.