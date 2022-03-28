Charli XCX Collects First U.K. No. 1 With ‘Crash’

Charli XCX has her first U.K. chart crown as Crash (Atlantic) smashes its way to No. 1.

Just hours after Crash hit the summit of Australia’s chart, the British artist produces the same result on the Official U.K. Albums Chart.

Crash is Charli’s fifth studio album, and her first to crack the U.K. Top Ten. Her previous best was a No. 14 for 2019’s Charli, while her most recent lockdown LP, the Mercury Prize-nominated How I’m Feeling Now, peaked at No. 33 in 2020.

The new album crashes the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at No. 1, as physical formats generate over 70% of Crash’s total chart sales over the course of the week, the OCC reports.

Expect the new collection to continue motoring along, thanks to the release last Friday of a deluxe version, featuring four new tracks.

Coming in at No. 2 on the latest frame is Brighton, England rapper ArrDee (real name Riley Davies) with his first mixtape, Pier Pressure (Island), while London indie rockers Sea Girls are new entry at No. 3 with Homesick.

Also arriving in the top tier is British rock veterans Feeder with Torpedo (Big Teeth), new at No. 5 for the group’s 10th Top 10 album, while Sam Tompkins’ debut EP Who Do You Pray To? (Island) starts at No. 7.

Finally, Spanish star Rosalia misses out on the Top 40, but makes a first impression on the U.K. chart with Motomami (Columbia). It’s new at No. 42.