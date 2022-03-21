Charli XCX Set to ‘Crash’ U.K. Albums Chart

Charli XCX is in pole position for her first U.K. No. 1 with Crash (via Atlantic).

The British singer and producer leads the chart race at the midway stage with Crash, her fifth studio album. Currently, the LP is the biggest seller on physical formats, accounting for some 83% of its total chart sales, the OCC reports.

Whatever happens between now and the completion of the race, Charli XCX should have a new career high. Across her four previous releases, her best position on the Official U.K. Albums Chart is No. 14 for 2019’s Charli.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Official Chart Update is indie guitar band Sea Girls with their sophomore set Homesick (Polydor), while veteran Welsh rock act Feeder is eying a tenth Top 10 album with Torpedo (Big Teeth), which hurtles in at No. 3.

In another busy week for new releases, Brighton, England rapper ArrDee could snag a Top 10 with his debut mixtape Pier Pressure (Island), new at No. 4 on the chart blast; singer and songwriter Sam Tompkins is at No. 6 with his EP Who Do You Pray To? (Island); and U.S. folk favorites Midlake are on track to bow at No. 8 with their fifth effort, For The Sake of Bethel Woods (Bella Union).

Finally, Top 40 debuts are in reach for former Libertines co-founder Peter Doherty, whose collaborative album with French artist Frédéric Lo, The Fantasy Life of Poetry & Crime (Strap Originals), is at No. 22; and Spanish star Rosalia, whose Motomami (Columbia) is at No. 32.

The current No. 1, Rex Orange County’s Who Cares (Columbia), is set for a slide. The album, which blasted to the top last Friday for Rex’s first leader, tumbles from the top of the leaderboard, 1-36, based on midweek data.

The Official U.K. Albums Chart is presented late Friday, local time.